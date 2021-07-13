Advertisement

1 killed in Platteville crash

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died Tuesday following a crash involving a semi and passenger car, authorities say.

According to the Platteville Police Department, officers responded around 10:20 a.m. to the intersection of Business Highway 151 and Commercial Drive for a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene, the department noted. The driver of the semi was treated at Southwest Health Center and released.

The wreck remains under investigation. The names of the involved drivers have not been released yet.

Platteville Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest EMS, Harley’s Towing and Guy’s towing assisted Platteville PD at the scene.

