17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.

TOWNSHIP OF GLEN HAVEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A lost 17-year-old smashed into a Grant Co. barn Monday after looking at his phone for directions and missing a sharp turn.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Dominik McVay was heading east on East Glen Road when the Mineral Point teen got lost amidst road construction in the area.

While looking at his phone for directions, McVay did not see a ninety-degree curve ahead of him and his 2011 Nissan Rogue went off the road. The SUV crashed into a barn and went all the way through the barn before hitting a concrete barrier/cattle feeder.

McVay was wearing his seatbelt and only sustained minor injuries, Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. There were no cattle in the barn.

The vehicle sustained heavy damages and was towed from the site. McVay was cited for Inattentive Driving.

