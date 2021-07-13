Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Biden administration acts to aid the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing the state with support for their own responses in rural areas.

Wisconsin is receiving $14,469,056 through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) which will go to 56 small rural hospitals, according to HHS.

A release said small rural hospitals — those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals — will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

You can view the state-by-state breakdown of the funding here and learn more about the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program here.

