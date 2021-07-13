Advertisement

Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts

Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients they'd normally be sending elsewhere because the bigger hospitals have their hands full.(Mercy Hospital)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Biden administration acts to aid the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing the state with support for their own responses in rural areas.

Wisconsin is receiving $14,469,056 through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) which will go to 56 small rural hospitals, according to HHS.

A release said small rural hospitals — those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals — will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

You can view the state-by-state breakdown of the funding here and learn more about the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River

Latest News

17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.
Lotto gambling warnings
Lucky 7′s pay off for some lotto players
Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed...
Suspect in Racine Co. gas station killing dies in shootout at nearby gas station
More than 100 church-related abuse claims filed with DOJ