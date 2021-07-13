Advertisement

Community vaccine clinic to open in Beloit

(Diamond Nunnally, KSNB)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department in collaboration with the School District of Beloit is hosting a community vaccine clinic this Wednesday.

The event will be held at Hackett Elementary School located at 625 8th Street in Beloit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Rock County Public Health Department.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and up. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be able to return to Hackett Elementary on August 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive their second dose.

An appointment is not necessary. No insurance is required, and there is no cost for the vaccine. Transportation may be arranged by calling 211, Rock County Public Health Department said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River

Latest News

Felland Road to close until mid-October due to construction
UW’s Chryst on the shortlist for Dodd coach of the year honors
Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Wisconsin man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection