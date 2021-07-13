Community vaccine clinic to open in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department in collaboration with the School District of Beloit is hosting a community vaccine clinic this Wednesday.

The event will be held at Hackett Elementary School located at 625 8th Street in Beloit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Rock County Public Health Department.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and up, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and up. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be able to return to Hackett Elementary on August 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive their second dose.

An appointment is not necessary. No insurance is required, and there is no cost for the vaccine. Transportation may be arranged by calling 211, Rock County Public Health Department said.

