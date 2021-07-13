Felland Road to close until mid-October due to construction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Felland Road will be closed to through traffic between Lien Road and Burke road beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.

According to WisDOT, the construction of a roundabout at the Felland Road and Tranquility Trail intersection is the cause of the closure. The intersection is located from 5067 Felland Road to south of 5128 Felland Road.

The road will be closed for the duration of the construction, expected to be completed in mid-October, WisDOT said.

Details can be found on the project website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects/felland-road-and-tranquility-trail-roundabout.

