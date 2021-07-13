Advertisement

Felland Road to close until mid-October due to construction

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Felland Road will be closed to through traffic between Lien Road and Burke road beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.

According to WisDOT, the construction of a roundabout at the Felland Road and Tranquility Trail intersection is the cause of the closure. The intersection is located from 5067 Felland Road to south of 5128 Felland Road.

The road will be closed for the duration of the construction, expected to be completed in mid-October, WisDOT said.

Details can be found on the project website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects/felland-road-and-tranquility-trail-roundabout.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River

Latest News

UW’s Chryst on the shortlist for Dodd coach of the year honors
Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Wisconsin man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection
17-year-old crashes SUV through barn in Grant Co.