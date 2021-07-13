FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the middle of the week, but by the weekend, nicer weather conditions return. Low pressure will exit to the east of here today and a little more stable air will fill in behind it. We will see a period of cloudiness this morning, then skies will become mostly sunny. High temperatures today will reach the lower to middle 80s. By Wednesday, low pressure will approach from the west. It will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the state by Wednesday afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong or severe with gusty wind, large hail and heavy rainfall. Rain will still be likely on Thursday before sunshine and pleasant conditions return for the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will back in the 80s by the weekend.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. (wmtv weather)

A Slight to Enhanced Threat of severe thunderstorms exists for southern Wisconsin tomorrow. Storms are expected to develop to the west and move into Wisconsin later in the day. (wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High 82. Wind: North 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: Bec. Southwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 85.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 79.

