Lucky 7′s pay off for some lotto players

Lotto gambling warnings
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven is generally deemed a lucky number, but it was especially lucky in the Wisconsin Lottery Saturday.

The winning numbers came up as 7-7-7-7 in the evening pick of the lotto game Pick 4, according to the Lottery Communications.

This was the first time in the Wisconsin Lotto’s Pick 4 history, which was introduced in 1997, where all matching numbers were sevens.

The lucky sevens resulted in 330 winning tickets with the Lottery set to award $1,330,000 in total prizes, a release said.

The statement added that, interestingly, the Pick 3 Lotto game had a 7-7-7 draw last June, when the Lottery paid $648,000 in total prizes to 2,592 winners.

The odds of winning Pick 4 straight is 1 in 10,000 and winning Box 24-Way, which is what Saturday’s players won, is one in 417.

