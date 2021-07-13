Advertisement

Madison police stop dozens Monday after stepping up patrols on E. Washington Ave.

All drivers were allegedly going at least 14 mph over the speed limit.
E. Washington Ave. Safety
E. Washington Ave. Safety(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday was an extremely busy day for Madison police officers writing tickets on E. Washington Ave.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Dept. reported conducting 24 traffic stops related to speeding along a single stretch of the downtown artery, near Ingersol St.

MPD also noted its officers did not pull over dozens of drivers by simply targeting every driver going a tick or two over the 25 mph posted speed limit. According to its blotter, all of the vehicles were allegedly going at least 14 mph over the limit.

In addition to the stops, report noted one driver fled from the officer trying to conduct the stop.

On Monday, the police department warned drivers that officers are stepping up traffic enforcement on E. Washington Ave. – and elsewhere across Madison – for the rest of the summer. In that posting, the department added that increased presence had already started.

While it specifically mentioned E. Washington Ave., where four deadly crashes have occurred this year alone, MPD did not detail any other locations where extra patrols and enforcement would happen, only describing them as “throughout the City.”

The department plans to use grant money provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation to help pay for the overtime needed to run the patrols.

Last week, MPD set up an extra patrol on a Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of E. Washington Ave. and, in that time, three vehicles were stopped for allegedly going more than 20 mph over the speed limit, while a fourth driver who is accused of running a red light fled from the officer who tried to stop that vehicle.

The 800 block of E. Washington Ave. was the same block where the most recent of the deadly wrecks on the street occurred, the latest two, involving a pedestrian and someone riding a bicycle, respectively, happened within a week of each other.

