Madison ranked #16 in U.S. News’ Places to Live list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison cracked the Top 20 list in U.S. News’ Best Places to Live, which highlighted the capital city’s smalltown vibes and down-to-earth feel.

Touted for high-tech businesses and acclaimed institutions, U.S. News determined Madison’s ranking by looking at the job market, schools and crime.

Job-wise, U.S. News pointed out Epic Systems as a leading economic booster as well as other hospitals, tech firms and unique companies - such as American Family Insurance and American Girl Brands.

Twenty-nine area high schools were recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools rankings as well as two of Madison’s three colleges landing on the Best Colleges rankings.

Madison received a 7.2 out of 10 on a crime index - a better than average crime rate - and showed a decrease in violence since 2018.

The food and entertainment scene received honorable mentions, earning downtown’s Marigold Kitchen and Michelangelo’s Coffee House a shoutout.

Madison’s other honorable rankings are the U.S. News’ #49 in Best Places to Retire and #4 in Best Places for Quality of Life.

Outside of the capital city’s sweet 16 spot, the top five ranking best cities to live in are:

Boulder, Colorado Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Fayetteville, Arkansas Austin, Texas

