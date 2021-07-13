Mallards celebrate Alonso’s Home Run Derby win with free beer for fans
Fans 21 and older can get a free beer during Wednesday’s evening game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards are buying fans a round of drinks to celebrate one of their own winning Monday night’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. One-time Mallard and new New York Met Pete Alonso swatted 74 balls over the outfield wall at Coors Field to claim his second straight home run derby crown.
To celebrate, the Mallards will give every fan in attendance for the second game of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader a voucher for a free 16 oz. beer when they arrive at the stadium. And, they also be happen to have some Pete Alonso bobbleheads to hand out free to fans on a first-come, first-served basis, until they run out.
First pitch for Game 2 at Warner Park versus the Lakeshore Chinooks is at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Heading into the Derby, the Mallards originally offered 50 cents off the price of the first beer for every dinger Alonso got in the first round. Of course, after the 2014 Mallard alum swatted 35 of them, people were jokingly wondering on Twitter if the team was end up paying them to drink.
The Mets first baseman beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round to join Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit six homers on six swings over the first 28 seconds of his final minute.
