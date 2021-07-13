Mallards celebrate Alonso’s Home Run Derby win with free beer for fans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards are buying fans a round of drinks to celebrate one of their own winning Monday night’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. One-time Mallard and new New York Met Pete Alonso swatted 74 balls over the outfield wall at Coors Field to claim his second straight home run derby crown.

To celebrate, the Mallards will give every fan in attendance for the second game of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader a voucher for a free 16 oz. beer when they arrive at the stadium. And, they also be happen to have some Pete Alonso bobbleheads to hand out free to fans on a first-come, first-served basis, until they run out.

The @espn broadcast just said Pete is having his own bobblehead night. He doesn’t know it but he’s right. Make sure to join us Wednesday July 14th for a #PeteAlonso bobblehead and one free beer! — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) July 13, 2021

First pitch for Game 2 at Warner Park versus the Lakeshore Chinooks is at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Heading into the Derby, the Mallards originally offered 50 cents off the price of the first beer for every dinger Alonso got in the first round. Of course, after the 2014 Mallard alum swatted 35 of them, people were jokingly wondering on Twitter if the team was end up paying them to drink.

I’m pretty sure we’re getting paid to drink on Wednesday. 🥳🥳 — James Gardner (@Estiem) July 13, 2021

So after 35, does that mean you’re paying us $11 per beer? 🤔 — Jonathan Woolums🗽 (@JsXtm) July 13, 2021

The Mets first baseman beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round to join Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit six homers on six swings over the first 28 seconds of his final minute.

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) (Gabriel Christus | AP)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.