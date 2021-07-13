Advertisement

More than 100 church-related abuse claims filed with DOJ

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has received more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders across the state since announcing a statewide investigation in April.

The justice department said Tuesday that reports received so far include allegations of abuse and also relate to how churches and religious organizations responded to abuse.

The reports concern clergy and faith leaders of multiple religious organizations. They also include some reports of abuse not related to any religious organization and some reports include claims against multiple abusers.

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization responded to reported abuse is asked to call the DOJ hotline at 1-877-222-2620 or report it online at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year, announced the investigation in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed

Latest News

Madison ranks 4th in fittest U.S. cities
Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Special election to fill Wisconsin Assembly vacancy
E. Washington Ave. Safety
Madison police stop dozens Monday after stepping up patrols on E. Washington Ave.