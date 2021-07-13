Advertisement

Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

One witness described seeing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.
Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed...
Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting, on July 13, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin responded to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.

Police were investigating Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles south of Milwaukee. They released few details except to say that there was no threat to the community and that they were also investigating at a second gas station about 2 miles away.

We are currently involved in an active investigation at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobile. Travel will be...

Posted by Village of Caledonia Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, said one man fleeing the station told her someone was in the store shooting.

“Then, everybody starts running out of the Pilot, it’s truckers just running, sea of people, this one guy is yelling, ‘Run! Run,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my god,’” she told the Associated Press. The trucker added she did not witness the shooting or see anyone hurt.

In a statement to the news agency, Pilot Co. confirmed it was cooperating with local authorities on the investigation.

