Positive COVID test after Evers’ biennial budget signing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Office of Gov. Evers reported Monday that an attendee from the 2021-23 biennial budget signing has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is from Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay and informed the Governor’s office late Monday after the Thursday press conference, according to Communications Director Britt Cudaback.

The Governor’s office has since notified everyone who RSVP’d as well as other staff, elected officials or local outlets who may have not RSVP’d.

The governor, who completed his vaccine series earlier this year, is asymptomatic and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled.

In an email, Cudaback said if you have been vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine or seek testing; however, if you are unvaccinated and attended the event, please immediately seek testing and quarantine until July 22, regardless of test results. The email also encouraged unvaccinated individuals to find a vaccine provider and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

