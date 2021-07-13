Advertisement

Special election to fill Wisconsin Assembly vacancy

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Republican legislative aide and a former Democratic Columbus city council member face each other in a special election to fill a vacancy in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Tuesday’s election pits Republican William Penterman against Democrat Pete Adams for southeast Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District. Stephen Ratzlaff, an independent, is also running.

Penterman narrowly won the Republican primary by 16 votes. The 25-year-old Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, of Appleton.

The 46-year-old Adams served one term on the Columbus city council before losing his reelection bid this spring. He works as a central service tech at the Marshfield Clinic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed

Latest News

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
Kaul quietly launches reelection bid for attorney general
Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president