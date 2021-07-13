Advertisement

Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

A line of storms expected Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening and night.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening and night.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unsettled weather continues this week, but all eyes will be on Wednesday. An approaching cold front will fuel a line of showers and storms that moves into southern Wisconsin. Storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The timing looks to be mainly during the evening and overnight hours.

Keeping an eye on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are possible along a cold front, especially through western portions of Wisconsin.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, July 12, 2021

Right now a slight risk of severe weather is in place for western Wisconsin with a marginal risk in place for the rest of Wisconsin where the threat will remain a little lower. There remains some question on how things will evolve through the day Wednesday, but confidence is high enough for strong and severe storms that a First Alert Weather Day is in place. Timing and intensity will need to be ironed out over the next 24 hours.

An isolated shower or storm possible through Tuesday, but it's Wednesday we are watching for a line of storms to move through. Strong to severe storms possible by Wednesday evening and night.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon

Latest News

High temperatures will be back in the 80s beginning tomorrow and continuing into next week....
Warmer Temperatures this Week
Isolated showers Saturday will give way to on and off rain Sunday.
Cutoff Low Pressure Brings Rain Chances
La Niña is driven by stronger than usual trade winds over the equatorial Pacific. The change in...
La Niña Watch Issued - What does it mean for Wisconsin?
La Nina Explained
La Nina Watch issued - What does it mean for Wisconsin?