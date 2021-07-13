Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unsettled weather continues this week, but all eyes will be on Wednesday. An approaching cold front will fuel a line of showers and storms that moves into southern Wisconsin. Storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The timing looks to be mainly during the evening and overnight hours.

Right now a slight risk of severe weather is in place for western Wisconsin with a marginal risk in place for the rest of Wisconsin where the threat will remain a little lower. There remains some question on how things will evolve through the day Wednesday, but confidence is high enough for strong and severe storms that a First Alert Weather Day is in place. Timing and intensity will need to be ironed out over the next 24 hours.

