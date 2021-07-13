Strong To Severe Storms Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Day remains in place Wednesday for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall...

The calm before the storm as we head into the overnight hours. With just a few clouds around, overnight lows will dip to the middle 60s with muggy conditions. Wednesday will start off dry as showers and storms develop to the west along a cold front. These will start to slide in by the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday are expected into the middle and upper 80s.

There is the possibility of two rounds of storms Wednesday. One during the early afternoon and another heading into the overnight hours. Both rounds could be severe, but round two is highly dependent on some clearing after the initial round. All types of severe weather are possible along with heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and storms will continue Thursday before slowly clearing out on Friday.

A drier and warmer pattern moves in starting this weekend and lasting much of next week. Temperatures will warm above normal and into the middle 80s.

