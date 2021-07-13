Advertisement

Subcommittee recommends Vel Phillips statue outside Capitol

Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A subcommittee working on erecting a statue of Wisconsin’s first black secretary of state on the state Capitol grounds is firming up its plans.

The subcommittee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board erect a statue of Vel Phillips outside the Capitol’s south entrance and waive board policies prohibiting the addition of any internal or external monuments without an existing one being removed.

The recommendation also calls for commissioning New York-based artist Radcliffe Bailey to design the statue.

The full SCERB board is expected to take up the recommendation at a meeting sometime this fall.

