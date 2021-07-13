Supreme Court suspends Winnebago County judge for 7 days without pay

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Scott Woldt was suspended for 7 days without pay by Wisconsin’s high court for violating rules of judiciary conduct. The discipline begins on August 2.

According to a complaint by the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, Woldt violated the rules while presiding over six separate cases in 2009, 2015 and 2016.

In the 2009 case, a domestic abuse victim asked the court to give her boyfriend a fine and community service because they were working things out. After sentencing the boyfriend, Judge Woldt remarked, “If you come in here and tell me that you just want a fine, everything’s fine, then don’t pick up the phone and dial 911. Don’t call the cops.” Woldt said he was “sick and tired of victims coming in here and they call the cops when they need ‘em but then later on they come and say, ‘Oh, no, this person’s an angel.’ I’m sick and tired of hearing it.”

Woldt argued the girlfriend wasn’t in the courtroom when he said that, but the court responded in its opinion, “The fact that the victim was not in the courtroom to hear Judge Woldt’s demeaning comment in person matters little.” The Supreme Court said Judge Woldt was “essentially discouraging her from calling the police in any future domestic violence situations.”

In a custody case, the judge interrupted an attorney for one of the parties several times. During a cross-examination, Woldt interrupted and used a profanity as he accused the lawyer of “playing games” with the court. During the same case, he told a woman in the courtroom he’d find her in contempt if she gave him “that look one more time.”

At a 2015 sentencing hearing for a man convicted of stealing a neighbor’s garage door opener to burglarize their house, one of the victims said it undermined his family’s feeling of safety in their home. The commission says Woldt went into a lengthy monologue about the courthouse lacking security, during which Woldt removed a loaded handgun from the holster under his judicial robe. He held the gun up for the courtroom to see and said, “With today’s laws with the Castle Doctrine, you’re lucky you’re not dead because, if you would have come into my house, I keep my gun with me and you’d be dead, plain and simple.” The commission found he did not put his finger inside the trigger guard or point it at anyone.

Woldt displayed the same handgun to a group of high school students visiting for a Government Day project. Woldt said he was showing the gun “as a prop” when a student asked a general question about security at the courthouse. Displaying a gun without being asked to and when he didn’t fear for his safety violated court rules.

In another 2015 case, he discouraged a defendant from exercising his right to speak. He asked the defendant if he had anything he wanted to say, but before the defendant could say anything, Woldt suggested the defense attorney was wasting the court’s time. “Attorneys that practice in front of me a lot know that when things are getting behind, they know the best thing they can do is to shut their ‘pie holes’ and get to the point, and Mr. Edelstein doesn’t get that. But I understand he has – feels that he has to say what he has to say on behalf of his client and get the best deal. So what I always say to people is, ‘Is there anything you want to do to mess this deal up? Is there anything you want to say?’” The Supreme Court, in imposing the suspension, called this “highly distressing.”

The court’s opinion reads, “These are all serious violations of a judge’s ethical duties and show an open and callous disregard of Judge Woldt’s obligation to serve the public in a fair, reasoned, impartial and courteous way.”

The commission filed a complaint with the Supreme Court a year ago and asked the court to suspend Woldt for 1 to 3 weeks. Woldt admitted the allegations were true; the only question left to the court was the discipline he should receive.

Woldt was elected to the bench three times since he was appointed in 2004, most recently in 2017. The Supreme Court said Woldt was never the subject of judicial discipline before.

