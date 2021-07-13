Teen survivor donates care packages for other child survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An anonymous child abuse survivor crafted care packages for other kids going through similar experiences in Dodge County Tuesday.

The care packages were delivered to the Dodge Co. District Attorney’s Office and were filled with toys, writing materials and blankets with a note saying “you are strong, you are brave, you are a survivor.”

The survivor, a young teen, explained that their “blankie” was a comforting item during their own forensic investigation; so, they crafted the bags in an effort to make other survivors feel at ease when talking to the police and recounting their stories, according to the office.

The teen’s mom said the survivor started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the items within the care packages and is donating extra funds to groups that help abused children.

District Attorney Kurt Kolberg said his office interviews children who have been subjected to physical and sexual abuse, as well as children who have witnessed crimes. He added that kids often come with anxiety and fear, often still showing the mental scars of their incidents.

“Today this young survivor’s act of love for kids who have to go through what they went through has reminded me that hope, beauty and love are all very much alive in our world,” Kolberg said. “To our anonymous child partner – thank you, you have made a difference not just in the lives of some abused children, but also in the lives of those of us who have to do this work.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.