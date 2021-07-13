U.S. Cellular launches scavenger hunt for free Brewer, Summerfest, & State Fair tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Cellular wants people to enjoy some of Milwaukee’s favorite summertime activities, but the company is going to make people put on their thinking caps to earn them.

Starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, U.S. Cellular will set up four secret locations around the Milwaukee-area where they will be handing out admission passes for the State Fair and Summerfest as well as tickets for State Fair Main Stage concerts and Brewers games.

“We are so excited that the events and entertainment offerings we sponsor are back this summer, and to celebrate we want to spread the joy with free tickets for thousands of our community members,” U.S. Cellular’s Director of Sales in Wisconsin, Kristy Baron said.

To find one of the giveaway pop-up sites, people will have to use the follow clues, divided by region:

West Suburban Site: Summer fun is just around the corner.

North Suburban Site: Find summer fun in a park At the Water.

Downtown Site: This summer’s fun will put a smile on your face.

South Suburban Site: DreX marks the spot for summer fun.

After solving that riddle, people will then need to look for the giant 9-foot-tall beach ball, which marks the spot where company representatives will hand out tickets.

Tickets will be given away randomly using a digital scratch off game on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out or the clock strikes 1 p.m.

