UW’s Chryst on the shortlist for Dodd coach of the year honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was included in the 2021 Dodd Trophy, a national coaching award, preseason watch list.

The watch list, managed by Peach Bowl Inc., commemorates a head coach of a team and stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity - the three pillars of hall of fame coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation said.

“These coaches are coming off one of the most unprecedented and trying seasons in the history of college football, but found a way to persevere in the face of adversity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & President Gary Stokan said. “They have consistently found success no matter the circumstances, and we look forward to seeing how they lead their teams as we return to a sense of normalcy this season.”

According to Dodd Trophy, the watch list was created through a selection process that takes into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

The Big Ten leads all conferences with five coaches making the list. This collective group of candidates has won 11 National Championships, 37 FBS conference titles and secured 1,594 career wins throughout their careers.

A midseason list will be released in the fall and will add to or narrow the current list, Dodd Trophy said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.