What rising prices mean for Madison spenders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prices are on the rise for nearly everything, from products around the home, to a visit to the doctor.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a jump in consumer products from 2020 to 2021. While prices rise incrementally every year, the size of this year’s jump stands out.

“Prices on consumer products have risen one to two percent every year for the past two decades,” said Cliff Robb, a consumer behavior expert at UW-Madison. “But this year, that jump is around four percent.”

Things like groceries, a trip to the doctor, gas, car insurance; are all on the rise. Some are small increases, like physicians’ services rising nearly three percent. Others are more significant, like gasoline going up over 45% from June of 2020 to June of 2021 or car insurance jumping to almost 12%.

Other areas still on the rise include food at home (up over two percent) and clothing (up nearly five percent.

“A lot of this drastic rise is due to disruptions in the supply chain and rapidly changing consumer habits,” said Robb. “People were able to save and stockpile money last year, and now are spending cash on things they weren’t buying last year, like clothes or cars, or gas for trips.”

But he doesn’t expect it to last.

“While it is hard to predict with such a big economy like ours, I do expect things to balance out,” said Robb. “It is a question of when.”

While prices remain high, Robb recommends tracking your budget. Tracking your spending allows you to see what parts of your life are becoming more expensive and how you need to adjust your spending. This will also help you prepare for upcoming expenditures.

“Tracking your budget doesn’t mean cutting out something like a vacation,” said Robb. “But if you are tracking your spending, it will show you where you are spending more; maybe you are spending more on food, which would help you prepare to spend more on food on vacation, allowing you to budget accordingly.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.