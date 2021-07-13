Wisconsin man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man is being charged for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Joshua Munn of Melrose, Wis. is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and three other counts, including disorderly conduct, after being part of the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6.

Munn posted on Facebook that he entered the Capitol building. Four members of Munn’s family also took part in the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Several social media posts, including on Facebook and Snapchat, that were publicly available at the time of the investigation confirmed that Munn and his family were in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot.

Munn wrote in a Facebook message that they didn’t break into the Capitol since the windows ‘were already broken,’ but added that ‘we may have broken a few windows to get in.’

In total, investigators gathered 42 screenshots of social media photos or videos, or surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol, as evidence. Additionally, several social media posts and messages confirmed Munn and his family being in the Capitol building on January 6, as well as cell phone location data that placed Munn at the Capitol that day.

According to the criminal complaint against Munn, all five family members are suspected of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parade, picketing, or demonstrating inside of a Capitol Building.

Munn appeared in the U.S. District Court in Madison Tuesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. Munn was released and will next appear in court on July 21.

