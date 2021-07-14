Advertisement

Attorney General Kaul joins coalition for child car seat safety

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Kaul announced today that he has joined 18 other states in a coalition to take stronger measures to protect children while traveling in car seats.

In a letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of transportation the coalition asks that the administration implement side-impact testing standards for child car seats.

“I know first-hand that parents do everything they can to keep their kids safe. And parents count on car seats to keep their kids as safe as possible,” says Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We need the federal government to put stronger measures in place to protect children while they’re traveling in car seats.”

Currently there are no NHTSA regulations regarding child car seat side-impact testing.

The coalition also asks that the NHTSA require all child car seat labels include clear, concise language that states every child should remain in their current seat size until exceeding its height or weigh maximum.

Experts including the NHTSA state that moving up to the next size of car seat when meeting only the minimum height and weight criteria can heighten risk of injury in car crashes.

The letter states that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13, with almost 5,000 children under 15 have died in car crashes from 2015 to 2019.

