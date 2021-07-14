Advertisement

Concerts on the Square postponed due to severe storm threat

(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday’s Concerts on the Square has been postponed due to a severe storm threat.

The event was initially scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field. It’s been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 due to weather conditions.

Tickets are available for purchase online for general admission seating. The concert will also be livestreamed for free at WCO Live.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Money
UW Credit Union drops overdraft fees to $5
Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed...
Investigator in Racine Co. shootout was shot at least twice by suspect
Breaking news
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Name released of man killed in Juneau Co. motorcycle crash