Concerts on the Square postponed due to severe storm threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday’s Concerts on the Square has been postponed due to a severe storm threat.

The event was initially scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field. It’s been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 due to weather conditions.

Tickets are available for purchase online for general admission seating. The concert will also be livestreamed for free at WCO Live.

