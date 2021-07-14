Advertisement

Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.

The panel agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to somewhere between 17 1/2 years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison. The court ordered the trial court to re-sentence Maldonado-Passage.

The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

