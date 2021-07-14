Advertisement

Woman, 5-year-old child rescued from minivan that rolled into river

Members of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue rescue a woman and 5-year-old child who were trapped in...
Members of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue rescue a woman and 5-year-old child who were trapped in their vehicle in the Maunesha River, in the Town of Bristol, on July 14, 2021.(Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials rescued two people inside a minivan Wednesday, including a 5-year-old child, that had rolled into a river in the Town of Bristol.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reports that Emergency Services were called at 10:25 a.m. to a vehicle that had driven about 100 feet from the road, was severely damaged and then rolled numerous times. The vehicle ended up partially into the river. Officials did not state what the road the vehicle had been driving on.

The fire department, sheriff’s office and EMS all arrived and were able to contact a woman who was trapped in the front of the vehicle and were able to see a 5-year-old child in a car seat in the back of the van. Water was entering through the vehicle, but authorities say both people were conscious.

Fire crews were able to stabilize the vehicle while paramedics evaluated the woman.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue continued, saying they extricated the child first by taking the sun roof off of the minivan and then cut the seatbelts to get the child to safety. Firefighters then had to take out part of the roof to get the woman out.

Authorities say both the woman and child were taken to a hospital. The woman is in serious, but stable condition and the child was treated for minor injuries. Two rescue personnel also had minor injuries.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue noted due to the nature of the situation and safety concerns, the car could have moved or rolled over at any time during the rescue due to the muddy ground and water current. The department stated it was a “very difficult scene” and commended the collaborative work by police, fire and EMS crews.

