Advertisement

Dane County to award 13 school districts funds for Driver’s License Program

New Driver License Examiners to Help Improve Service at NCDMV
New Driver License Examiners to Help Improve Service at NCDMV(Mihajlo Maricic | wellphoto - stock.adobe.com)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County will be awarding over $187,000 to local school districts and organizations that will give teenagers and young adults the opportunity to earn their driver’s license.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi started the program in 2015 as a part of his Access to Opportunity initiative to break down barriers to success that many in the community face.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impact it has had on countless families across our community, it’s critical we provide ways for those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of driver’s education the opportunity to earn their license.” says Parisi.

Since 2017, more than 1,100 young people have enrolled in the program with 248 students enrolling in the 2020-2021 school year alone. Currently 85 of them have already received their license.

Some of those receiving grants include the Madison Metropolitan School District, McFarland School District, Middleton/Cross Plains School District, Verona Area School District, and the Operation Fresh Start organization.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

DHS awards over $1 million in grants for behavioral health equity and inclusion projects
Members of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue rescue a woman and 5-year-old child who were trapped in...
Woman, 5-year-old child rescued from minivan that rolled into river
Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development
Clouds rolling into downtown Janesville.
SLIDESHOW: Storms roll through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
Swimming pool (WFXG)
Swimming app operators say Wisconsin regulators are all wet