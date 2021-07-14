Dane County to award 13 school districts funds for Driver’s License Program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County will be awarding over $187,000 to local school districts and organizations that will give teenagers and young adults the opportunity to earn their driver’s license.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi started the program in 2015 as a part of his Access to Opportunity initiative to break down barriers to success that many in the community face.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impact it has had on countless families across our community, it’s critical we provide ways for those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of driver’s education the opportunity to earn their license.” says Parisi.

Since 2017, more than 1,100 young people have enrolled in the program with 248 students enrolling in the 2020-2021 school year alone. Currently 85 of them have already received their license.

Some of those receiving grants include the Madison Metropolitan School District, McFarland School District, Middleton/Cross Plains School District, Verona Area School District, and the Operation Fresh Start organization.

