Deer District opening delayed ahead of NBA Finals Game 4 due to weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks will delay opening the Deer District Wednesday ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals after severe weather in the area.

The gates to the district will open around 6:30 p.m. and any fans without tickets are encouraged to arrive as close to game time as possible, the Bucks added.

The game against the Phoenix Suns begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We will continue to monitor the weather and update any changes as appropriate. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 14, 2021

The Bucks will host an indoor watch party on Saturday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Fiserv Forum and guests will be able to watch the game from the lower bowl.

Tickets for Saturday’s Game 5 watch party at the Fiserv Forum can be purchased on the Milwaukee Bucks website.

Lots of this as fans scramble to get out of the rain. pic.twitter.com/sV8KwpY3bh — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) July 14, 2021

