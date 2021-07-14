Advertisement

Deer District opening delayed ahead of NBA Finals Game 4 due to weather

#FearTheDeer
#FearTheDeer(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks will delay opening the Deer District Wednesday ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals after severe weather in the area.

The gates to the district will open around 6:30 p.m. and any fans without tickets are encouraged to arrive as close to game time as possible, the Bucks added.

The game against the Phoenix Suns begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bucks will host an indoor watch party on Saturday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Fiserv Forum and guests will be able to watch the game from the lower bowl.

Tickets for Saturday’s Game 5 watch party at the Fiserv Forum can be purchased on the Milwaukee Bucks website.

