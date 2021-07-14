Advertisement

DHS awards over $1 million in grants for behavioral health equity and inclusion projects

(KFDA)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services has awarded over $1 million to nine organizations for projects aimed towards improving the cultural competence of service providers.

A study commissioned by the DHS asked people receiving services for mental health and substance use challenges about gaps in the Wisconsin behavioral health system.

The study found that improving service provider capacity to work with diverse populations should be a priority, with providers needing to be familiar with the values, traditions, and languages of different cultures the most popular responses.

“We are committed to supporting strategies that will ensure Wisconsin’s behavioral health system is welcoming and responsive to every resident of our state,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is essential that we understand the experiences of people across Wisconsin’s many diverse communities and adapt services to meet culturally unique needs.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Members of Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue rescue a woman and 5-year-old child who were trapped in...
Dane Co. officials save woman, 5-year-old child from minivan that rolled into river
Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development
Clouds rolling into downtown Janesville.
SLIDESHOW: Storms roll through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
Swimming pool (WFXG)
Swimming app operators say Wisconsin regulators are all wet