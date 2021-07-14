Advertisement

Evansville Airman to be laid to rest nearly 70 years after fatal plane crash

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly 70 years, the remains of a US Airforce airman will be brought home to Evansville and laid to rest.

The Evansville Police Department stated that Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller died in 1952 after the plane he was flying in Alaska crashed into a glacier. Miller’s remains were recently recovered and will be driven from Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Friday to Evansville.

His family, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department will escort the fallen airman during a military convoy at 6:30 p.m. Friday through Evansville.

The convoy will head southbound on County M, drive westbound on East Main Street onto West Main Street, and then head south on South Fifth Street to the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. People who want to honor Miller can line up on East Main Street and West Main Street during the procession.

The public is also able to pay respects to Miller on Saturday when he is buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. The funeral procession will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the cemetery service starting around 1 p.m. Saturday.

