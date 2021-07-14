Advertisement

Family Night Tickets on sale Wednesday

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill.
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill.(Morry Gash | AP)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets for Packers Family Night go on sale Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

Celebrating its 20th year, Family Night on August 7 will serve as the introduction of the 2021 Green Bay Packers season to an in-person capacity crowd in Lambeau Field.

The format of this year’s Family Night will be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season, according to a release.

The team said the evening remains family-focused and will have video boards, gameday music and fireworks at the end of the night.

Tickets, which will be only mobile, are $10 and will be available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster.

There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Family Night attendees who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks, but the team asks attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River

Latest News

Vel Phillips
Subcommittee recommends Vel Phillips statue outside Capitol
GIRL SCOUTS
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin see rebound after membership decline
District Attorney Klomberg and Detective Brugger with donated care packages.
Teen survivor donates care packages for other child survivors
Girl Scout Impact
Girl Scout Impact