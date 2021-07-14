Family Night Tickets on sale Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets for Packers Family Night go on sale Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

Celebrating its 20th year, Family Night on August 7 will serve as the introduction of the 2021 Green Bay Packers season to an in-person capacity crowd in Lambeau Field.

The format of this year’s Family Night will be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season, according to a release.

The team said the evening remains family-focused and will have video boards, gameday music and fireworks at the end of the night.

Tickets, which will be only mobile, are $10 and will be available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster.

There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Family Night attendees who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks, but the team asks attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks.

