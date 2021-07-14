Advertisement

Farmers say the corn crop is ‘looking promising’

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After a summer that started with drought-like conditions, the 2021 corn crop was looking bleak. But a month of rain has turned the crop into what farmers said could be one of the best yields in recent years.

Amherst area farmer, Bob Biadasz, said he had concerns in May. Those concerns have subsided in the last few weeks.

“I thought, man, it’s going to be a long irrigation season, and we’ve been pretty blessed now for the last 3 weeks,” said Biadasz.

In late May, Portage County’s extension agriculture agent, Ken Schroeder said, “the faucet got turned on.”

“It’s been kind of a strange spring altogether,” Schroeder said.

In Stevens Point, Blue Top Farms grow both field corn and sweet corn. Irrigation was necessary for May, but not as much water was used because the corn was still small. Still, a season of little rain was hanging over Peter Zakrzewski’s head.

“There was a concern…how much am I going to have to run my irrigators to make things work,” he said.

Now he says his crop is “doing great.” The last three weeks have brought three inches of rain to most of the area. While sweet corn season is nearing the home stretch, for Biadasz and Blue Top Farms field corn, harvest is still a few months out.

“If we get a little rain in the next couple of weeks, we have the makings of a really good corn crop,” Biadasz said.

“It is going to a dry harvest like last year was, or are we going to be dodging raindrops all the time? I’ll let you know in November,” Zakrzewski said.

Blue Top Farms sweet corn should be available in about three weeks, Zakrzewski added.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 151
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car near U.S. 151 interchange
There is an enhanced threat of severe thunderstorms over most of southern Wisconsin later today...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Corn Crop Looks Promising
Corn Crop Looks Promising
Several other states have been hit by outbreaks connected to summer and youth camps, in some...
Wisconsin summer camps work to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks