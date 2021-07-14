MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of low pressure and cold front will move into the region later today. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely later this afternoon and tonight. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe with gusty wind and large hail. Heavy rain will also be possible. A First Alert Weather Day has been posted for today due to that threat. High temperatures today will reach the lower to middle 80s. By Thursday, the low pressure system will exit to the east. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger through the day and into the night. By Friday, high pressure will build in from the north and bring quiet and comfortable conditions for Friday. Lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend with highs back in the 80s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later today and into tonight. (wmtv weather)

There is an enhanced threat of severe thunderstorms over most of southern Wisconsin later today and tonight. (wmtv weather)

Today: Increasing cloudiness with showers/t-storms likely. High 85. Wind: North 5 mph.

Tonight: Showers and t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Low: 68. Wind: Bec. Southwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.