Fiserv Forum to host indoor watch party for Game 5 of NBA finals

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting an indoor watch party for Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Phoenix Suns.

The event will be held at the Fiserv Forum and guests will be able to watch the game from the lower bowl. Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds going towards the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Doors for Saturday’s watch party will open at 7 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

Outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden will also continue throughout the series with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Guests of the outdoor watch parties are recommended to RSVP ahead of time to receive updates on updated information for the events. Fans can sign up for those updates here.

Tickets for Saturday’s Game 5 watch party at the Fiserv Forum can be purchased on the Milwaukee Bucks website.

