Investigator in Racine Co. shootout was shot at least twice by suspect

Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting, on July 13, 2021.(WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an undercover sheriff’s investigator who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire that killed a homicide suspect at a Wisconsin gas station is recovering at a hospital after being shot at least twice.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says the investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, wanted to know as he was being treated whether his gunfire had injured any innocent bystanders.

No one else was hurt as he brought down the suspect in Caledonia on Tuesday at the Mobil station.

The Journal Times reports the sheriff detailed Tuesday’s chain of events to the the Racine County Board.

Authorities say the homicide suspect had fatally shot a man at a Pilot Travel Center gas station about 2 miles away before encountering the investigator at the Mobil station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

