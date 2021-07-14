Advertisement

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise
In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Guo Gangtang at...
Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 151
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car near U.S. 151 interchange
Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges