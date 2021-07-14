Name released of man killed in Juneau Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 36-year-old Elroy man who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash in the Township of Wonewoc.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Jay was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday morning following the crash near the Co. Hwy. G and Winters Road.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Their initial investigation indicated Jay was heading south on Co. Hwy. G when he lost control of the motorcycle. It came to rest on the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any new details about the investigation into the crash. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office reported investigators believed, based on skid marks, that Jay had tried stopping for something in roadway, suggesting that it may have been a deer.

They specifically noted that speed was not a factor in the crash.

