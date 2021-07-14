Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Juneau Co. motorcycle crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 36-year-old Elroy man who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash in the Township of Wonewoc.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Jay was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday morning following the crash near the Co. Hwy. G and Winters Road.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Their initial investigation indicated Jay was heading south on Co. Hwy. G when he lost control of the motorcycle. It came to rest on the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any new details about the investigation into the crash. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office reported investigators believed, based on skid marks, that Jay had tried stopping for something in roadway, suggesting that it may have been a deer.

They specifically noted that speed was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Dane Co. officials searching for missing couple last seen July 1
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Rock County’s community COVID-19 testing clinic closing for good
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 151
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car near U.S. 151 interchange
There is an enhanced threat of severe thunderstorms over most of southern Wisconsin later today...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Corn Crop Looks Promising
Corn Crop Looks Promising