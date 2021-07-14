Advertisement

Nelson Road to fully close Saturday for paving operations

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nelson Road will be fully closed on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m, for paving operations.

According to WisDOT, the road will be closed in both directions between High Crossing Boulevard and Felland Road.

Preparation work for paving, including milling off the existing pavement, will take place on Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained at that time, WisDOT said.

The work is part of the City’s annual street resurfacing program.

