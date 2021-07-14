Nelson Road to fully close Saturday for paving operations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nelson Road will be fully closed on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m, for paving operations.

According to WisDOT, the road will be closed in both directions between High Crossing Boulevard and Felland Road.

Preparation work for paving, including milling off the existing pavement, will take place on Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained at that time, WisDOT said.

The work is part of the City’s annual street resurfacing program.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.