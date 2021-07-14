Advertisement

A quarter of Wisconsin children complete COVID-19 vaccine series

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A quarter of Wisconsin children ages 12-15 completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Wednesday, the Department of Health Services posted Wednesday.

In addition to 25% completing their series, the dashboard shows nearly three in 10 Wisconsin children in this age group have received at least their first dose.

The first full day for vaccine eligibility for those ages 12-15 was on May 13, meaning it took just over two months for Wisconsin children to reach the new milestone.

In Dane County, 56% of 12 to 15 year olds have completed their vaccine series and nearly 62% have received at least their first dose.

Other groups to note:

  • DHS reports 11,173 vaccines have been given out this week, out of the 5.5 million to date.
  • Wisconsin is inching closer to having 3 million residents with at least one vaccine. The state is currently sitting at 2,961,376.
  • Dane County is nearing 70% with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with less than one percent point left to go.

Seven-day rolling average shoots up

The seven-day rolling average has soared over the past week in Wisconsin, with DHS reporting it stands at 139.

Just one week ago, the seven-day rolling average was at 84 cases. Compared to two weeks ago, the seven day rolling average has nearly doubled.

The new seven-day average is still far lower than what it was a year ago today, when the state was averaging 781 cases.

DHS also reports no new deaths on Wednesday.

