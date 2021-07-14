Advertisement

Rock County’s community COVID-19 testing clinic closing for good

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s first community based COVID-19 testing clinic will shut down next week.

The Rock Co. Health Dept. announced Wednesday that the clinic at Blackhawk Technical College will close for good on Thursday, July 22, leaving just four more days to get tested there. The final hours of operation will be:

  • Wednesday, July 14: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 15: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 21: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 22: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The health department explained the closing date is a week earlier than originally planned, noting that it was moved up because demand for tests had dropped off so much.

Even with the site closing, health officials are still asking that people still get tested, calling tests “a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.” A list of places in Rock Co. where residents can still get tested is available on the Rock Co. Health Dept. website.

Information is also available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 608-352-6727.

The clinic launched to great fanfare earlier this year, with Gov. Tony Evers visiting the campus with the Dept. of Health Services in February to announce the site was selected as the first clinic.

