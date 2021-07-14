Round Two: Another line of storms impacts southern Wisconsin Wednesday Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of showers and storms is moving through southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. The strongest of the storms have been focused along the southern end of the line. As this line travels farther East and exits by 5 p.m., another line of storms is likely late this evening.

Some of the thunderstorms in the second line could be strong or severe with gusty winds, large hail and heavy rain. A few isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Most of southern Wisconsin has been placed under an Enhanced (Level 3) risk of severe weather. (WMTV NBC15)

A First Alert Weather Day continues due to that threat. High temperatures reached the lower to middle 80s before the storms rolled through. By Thursday, the low pressure system will exit to the east. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger through the day and into the night.

Track the storms as they move through on the NBC15 interactive radar.

Click here to download the NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later today and into tonight. (wmtv weather)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

As of 2:30 p.m. the first line of storms was halfway through the NBC15 viewing area. Thunderstorms hit severe limits over Lafayette & Green counties with winds around 60 mph. Gusty winds were noted up and down the line, but remained sub-severe. That line is expected to cross through Milwaukee around 3:30 p.m. - hours before the NBA Finals Game at Fiserv Forum.

Meantime, gusty & moisture-rich southerly winds aloft were creating an environment conducive for storm redevelopment. A remnant boundary from earlier storms in Minnesota will be the focus for these later storms. High-resolution models show storms firing around 6-7 p.m. and dropping SE through the NBC15 viewing area.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado WATCH for much of eastern Iowa. We’ll be monitoring to see if that watch is extended into our area. Storms should drop to the State Line and fester in Illinois early Thursday morning. At that point, the severe threat will come to a close.

By Friday, high pressure will build in from the north and bring quiet and comfortable conditions for Friday. Lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend with highs back in the 80s.

Today: Increasing cloudiness with showers/t-storms likely. High 85. Wind: North 5 mph.

Tonight: Showers and t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Low: 68. Wind: Bec. Southwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.