SLIDESHOW: Storms roll through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Storm clouds moved into southern Wisconsin early Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and thunder onto the region.

A second round is expected later in the evening. However, NBC15 viewers are already taking some great weather shots and sharing them. Some of the highlights we’ve found so far are in the gallery above - and you can find even more here.

You can also submit your weather photos by clicking here.

