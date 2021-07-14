Advertisement

Timothy Rockwell defeats Kristen Morris, elected to Dane County Board of Supervisors

(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Timothy Rockwell has defeated Kristen Morris in the special election for Dane County District 19. Rockwell will represent the Sun Prairie area on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Rockwell earned 52.4% of the vote, Morris received 47.5%. According to county data, 1,163 people voted.

Rockwell and Morris ran for the seat after Former Sup. Teran Peterson resigned earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill.
Family Night Tickets on sale Wednesday
Returning to the office causing separation anxiety in pets
Nelson Road to fully close Saturday for paving operations
Vel Phillips
Subcommittee recommends Vel Phillips statue outside Capitol