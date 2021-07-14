Timothy Rockwell defeats Kristen Morris, elected to Dane County Board of Supervisors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Timothy Rockwell has defeated Kristen Morris in the special election for Dane County District 19. Rockwell will represent the Sun Prairie area on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Rockwell earned 52.4% of the vote, Morris received 47.5%. According to county data, 1,163 people voted.

Rockwell and Morris ran for the seat after Former Sup. Teran Peterson resigned earlier this year.

