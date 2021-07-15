Another E. Washington Ave. speed trap nets 16 drivers in 4 hours, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s ongoing effort to step up traffic enforcement along a stretch of E. Washington Ave. continued Tuesday with the officers involved stopping an average of four drivers an hour that evening.

According to new numbers, MPD stepped up its patrol near where the Madison artery intersects with Pawling St., which the department notes was where a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The extra patrolling lasted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that night, MPD explained. In that time, officers stopped 16 drivers for speeding, with multiple vehicles reportedly going more than 20 mph over the 30 mph speed limit. One vehicle was allegedly nearly doubling the speed limit, allegedly doing 59 mph.

Earlier in the week, the police department revealed the results of another enforcement period conducted Monday along E. Washington Ave. In that instance, two dozens vehicle traffic stops were recorded near Ingersol St. In addition to the stops, the report noted one driver fled from the officer trying to conduct the stop.

On Monday, the police department warned drivers that officers are stepping up traffic enforcement on E. Washington Ave. – and elsewhere across Madison – for the rest of the summer. In that posting, the department added that increased presence had already started.

While it specifically mentioned E. Washington Ave., where four deadly crashes have occurred this year alone.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.