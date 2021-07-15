Advertisement

Another E. Washington Ave. speed trap nets 16 drivers in 4 hours, Madison police report

E. Washington Ave. Safety
E. Washington Ave. Safety(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s ongoing effort to step up traffic enforcement along a stretch of E. Washington Ave. continued Tuesday with the officers involved stopping an average of four drivers an hour that evening.

According to new numbers, MPD stepped up its patrol near where the Madison artery intersects with Pawling St., which the department notes was where a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The extra patrolling lasted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that night, MPD explained. In that time, officers stopped 16 drivers for speeding, with multiple vehicles reportedly going more than 20 mph over the 30 mph speed limit. One vehicle was allegedly nearly doubling the speed limit, allegedly doing 59 mph.

Earlier in the week, the police department revealed the results of another enforcement period conducted Monday along E. Washington Ave. In that instance, two dozens vehicle traffic stops were recorded near Ingersol St. In addition to the stops, the report noted one driver fled from the officer trying to conduct the stop.

On Monday, the police department warned drivers that officers are stepping up traffic enforcement on E. Washington Ave. – and elsewhere across Madison – for the rest of the summer. In that posting, the department added that increased presence had already started.

While it specifically mentioned E. Washington Ave., where four deadly crashes have occurred this year alone.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Airman who died during Korean War
NBC 15 sits down with Wisconsin Attorney General to discuss the findings of the 2019 Law...
Democrat Kaul leads in fundraising for AG race
Clouds will hang around today but plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend.
A Beautiful Weekend Forecast
A Silver Alert is canceled for 72-year-old Warren J. Strelcheck.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Janesville man