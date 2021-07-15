Advertisement

Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself

In this undated photo provided by the Racine County, Wisc., Sheriff's Office is John R....
In this undated photo provided by the Racine County, Wisc., Sheriff's Office is John R. McCarthy. Authorities in Wisconsin have identified McCarthy as the man they say was lying in wait at a travel center Tuesday, July 13, 2021, before quietly walking up to a young man who was pumping gas and fatally shooting him.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a man who killed a 22-year-old who was pumping gas later shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with an undercover sheriff’s investigator.

The Justice Department said Thursday that 32-year-old John McCarthy killed himself after confronting the undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday morning.

The justice department says both McCarthy and the investigator were struck by gunfire before McCarthy fatally shot himself.

Authorities say the investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, remained hospitalized Thursday for wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening.

