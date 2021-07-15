Baraboo sets up brush disposal site to cope with Wednesday’s storm

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the storms that swept through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, the City of Baraboo has set up a brush disposal site for its residents. The Sauk Co. city was hit especially hard by the severe weather.

People who live in Baraboo will have until the end of the month to take their brush to the disposal site on Briar St. The city noted that the disposal area is only for brush from a City of Baraboo property.

It also asks that residents ensure that their brush is free from debris, such as lumber, demolition material, and other foreign materials.

Wednesday night’s storms caused particular damage in the city, knocking down trees and in at least one case causing severe damage to a home. Pictures submitted to NBC15 also showed the large hail that fell over the area.

An NBC15 viewer submitted this photo showing the size of the hail that fell in Baraboo, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Submitted)

