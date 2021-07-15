Advertisement

A Beautiful Weekend Forecast

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of low pressure and cold front are going to head off to the east of here today. Showers will come to an end early, but clouds are expected to linger through much of the day. High pressure will then begin to build in behind this system and more sunshine is expected through the end of the week and into next week. Temperatures today will be a little cooler with highs anticipated in the middle to upper 70s. The humidity level will remain fairly high, especially in the morning. After Friday, a warming trend will be seen with highs in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday and highs in the upper 80s through the middle part of next week. Lots of sunshine is expected through the period.

Clouds will hang around today but plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend.
Clouds will hang around today but plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 78. Wind: Becoming North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: East 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 82.

