Bucks Finals crowd: Kareem and legends, Za’Darius Smith and Sheryl Crow

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the NBA Finals. July 14, 2021.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the NBA Finals. July 14, 2021.(Aaron Gash/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks royalty received a lot of love Wednesday during the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals Game 4.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge and Jon McGlocklin were in attendance at Fiserv Forum. They were members of the 1971 Bucks NBA Championship Team. The crowd gave these legends a standing ovation.

The modern day Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4. The series is tied 2-2 as the teams prepare to face off Saturday in Phoenix. Watch Game 5 July 17 at 8 p.m. on WBAY.

Bucks legend Michael Redd was also in attendance.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith got the crowd pumped up.

Milwaukee Bucks super fan Sheryl Crow was in the house.

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle took in the game.

Actor Chris Tucker was excited to be there.

Chance the Rapper has been cheering on the Bucks throughout the series.

There was no sign of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he tweeted his support.

