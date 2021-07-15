Car collides with train in Jefferson Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:34 p.m. officials responded to a report of a single vehicle vs. train crash on CTH F south of Marietta Ave in the town of Ixonia.

It was determined that the vehicle had been heading southbound on CTH F when it tried to cross the tracks while the railroad crossing arms were down. An Amtrak train was heading eastbound and the vehicle collided with the train.

The occupant of the vehicle was later transported to a local hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the assistance of the Ixonia Fire Department and EMS.

